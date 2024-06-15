Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Trading Up 2.8%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.24. Approximately 6,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 34,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$3.80 to C$3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price objective on Rubellite Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$139.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.35.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$29.82 million for the quarter. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.4750958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.