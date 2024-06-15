GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Shares Up 23%

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Free Report) was up 23% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 131,446 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 36,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

GPO Plus Trading Up 23.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

GPO Plus Company Profile

GPO Plus, Inc organizes, promotes, and operates industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers and wholesalers.

