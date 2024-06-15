Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. 3,001,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,545,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Knightscope Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Knightscope

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knightscope stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Knightscope worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.