Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. 3,001,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,545,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Knightscope Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.85.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Knightscope
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
