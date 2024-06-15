Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.
