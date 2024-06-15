ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the May 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.58% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ADSE opened at $10.79 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

