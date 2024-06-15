Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Grows By 23.5%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

