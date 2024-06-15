Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 11,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,349 shares of company stock valued at $11,118,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $231.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.31. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

