Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 115,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Color Star Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ADD opened at $0.22 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

