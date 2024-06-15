Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 115,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Color Star Technology Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of ADD opened at $0.22 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
