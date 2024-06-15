Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,300 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 15th total of 914,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 14,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acacia Research news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 14,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,902.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $5.20 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a quick ratio of 21.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 40.89%.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

