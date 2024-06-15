Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Down 26.5% in May

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ascent Industries Stock Performance

Ascent Industries stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Ascent Industries has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts expect that Ascent Industries will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 172,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $1,785,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,673,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,272,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Bryan Kitchen purchased 4,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $46,154.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,611.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ascent Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

