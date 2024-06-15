Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.17 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.88.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$46.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$34.92 and a 12-month high of C$56.49. The firm has a market cap of C$49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total transaction of C$236,012.98. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,760.71. Also, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98. Insiders have sold 55,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,630 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

