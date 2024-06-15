FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Lowered by Analyst

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $25.40 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

