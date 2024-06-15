DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.9 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

