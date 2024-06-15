Short Interest in Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Grows By 48.9%

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 38,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Able View Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Able View Global stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Able View Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Able View Global alerts:

Able View Global Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Able View Global stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Able View Global has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Able View Global Company Profile

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Able View Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Able View Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.