ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Update

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 587,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ABVC BioPharma Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ABVC stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. ABVC BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 50,504.00% and a negative return on equity of 207.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABVC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 1.69% of ABVC BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.