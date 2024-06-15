Reviewing BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) & Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) and Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of BioLineRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of BioLineRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BioLineRx and Entrada Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLineRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Entrada Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

BioLineRx currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,044.18%. Entrada Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.08%. Given BioLineRx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioLineRx is more favorable than Entrada Therapeutics.

BioLineRx has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrada Therapeutics has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioLineRx and Entrada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLineRx N/A -325.10% -86.48% Entrada Therapeutics 14.42% 9.73% 4.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioLineRx and Entrada Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLineRx $4.80 million 11.12 -$60.61 million ($0.76) -0.88 Entrada Therapeutics $129.01 million 4.13 -$6.68 million $0.63 25.05

Entrada Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BioLineRx. BioLineRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entrada Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Entrada Therapeutics beats BioLineRx on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It also develops BL-5010, a pen-like applicator containing an acidic aqueous solution for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions. BioLineRx Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hevel Modi'in, Israel.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company also offers ENTR-601-45 and ENTR-601-50, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize ENTR-701. The company was formerly known as CycloPorters, Inc. and changed its name to Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2017. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

