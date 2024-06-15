Analysts Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Target Price at $69.94

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $539.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,780,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $444,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

