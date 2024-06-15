American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Up 3.1% on Analyst Upgrade

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Superconductor traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.16. 177,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 851,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMSC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $958.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 2.08.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

