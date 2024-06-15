American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Up 3.1% on Analyst Upgrade

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Superconductor traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.16. 177,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 851,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMSC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $958.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 2.08.
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
