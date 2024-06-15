Financial Analysis: Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) & Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Klépierre has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Orion Office REIT -38.87% -8.32% -5.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

79.9% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Klépierre and Orion Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 1 2 0 0 1.67 Orion Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Klépierre and Orion Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $1.62 billion N/A $208.54 million N/A N/A Orion Office REIT $192.05 million 1.00 -$57.30 million ($1.33) -2.58

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT.

Summary

Klépierre beats Orion Office REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klépierre

(Get Free Report)

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre SA holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre SA is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.