H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) vs. PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Head to Head Contrast

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and H-CYTE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($12.64) -0.33 H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PolyPid has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.5% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PolyPid and H-CYTE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given PolyPid’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -572.69% -110.25% H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68%

Summary

PolyPid beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About H-CYTE

(Get Free Report)

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.