Head to Head Review: MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) versus DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) and MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and MMTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign 3.81% 15.44% 5.04% MMTec N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

DocuSign has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMTec has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 2 8 2 0 2.00 MMTec 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DocuSign and MMTec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DocuSign currently has a consensus price target of $59.36, suggesting a potential upside of 16.77%. Given DocuSign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocuSign is more favorable than MMTec.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MMTec shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of DocuSign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of MMTec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DocuSign and MMTec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $2.76 billion 3.77 $73.98 million $0.52 97.77 MMTec $870,000.00 34.84 $48.96 million N/A N/A

DocuSign has higher revenue and earnings than MMTec.

Summary

DocuSign beats MMTec on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce. It also provides Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Monitor that uses advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account; Notary which enables notaries public to conduct remote online notarization transactions; and Web Forms, a web forms that quickly draft agreements using pre-populated data from completed forms or external systems via APIs. In addition, the company offers Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally. Signature and CLM are FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct and partner-assisted sales, and digital self-service purchasing. DocuSign, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. MMTec, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

