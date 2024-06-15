Financial Comparison: Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) versus Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sound Group has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sound Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sound Group and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96% Taboola.com -5.04% -2.64% -1.64%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Taboola.com 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sound Group and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $5.79, suggesting a potential upside of 58.20%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Sound Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sound Group and Taboola.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $316.83 million 0.04 $12.54 million $0.99 2.21 Taboola.com $1.53 billion 0.70 -$82.04 million ($0.23) -15.91

Sound Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sound Group beats Taboola.com on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Group

(Get Free Report)

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.