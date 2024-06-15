Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 13% on Strong Earnings

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $1,735.85 and last traded at $1,689.55. Approximately 4,619,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,835,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,495.51.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,430.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,667.48.

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,360.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,250.91. The company has a market capitalization of $804.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Shares of Broadcom are set to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

