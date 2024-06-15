Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Update

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Trading Up 62.8 %
Shares of CLEV opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.54.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
