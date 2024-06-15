WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

WestRock Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE WRK opened at $49.66 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 198.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

