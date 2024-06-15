Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.64.
TECK.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
