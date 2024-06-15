DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.05.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DV
Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify
Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DoubleVerify Trading Up 2.2 %
DoubleVerify stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleVerify
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.