DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,634. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

