Critical Review: First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) versus Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $1.28 billion 2.33 $307.17 million $7.37 7.09 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Axos Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Axos Financial presently has a consensus target price of $67.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.73%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Volatility and Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 24.39% 18.57% 1.77% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axos Financial beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides residential single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text message banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits. It also accepts various business deposit accounts including commercial, business, small business, and community first checking accounts; lending services comprising relationship bankers; commercial real estate, equipment, owner occupied and investment real estate financing, as well as working capital line of credit, business loans, and small business administration. In addition, the company provides treasury management, online banking, merchant services, remote capture, and debit and credit card services. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.