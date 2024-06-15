Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

