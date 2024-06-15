RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,868 shares of company stock valued at $774,736. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 228,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 515.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

