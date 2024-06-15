Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SXT opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $78.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,766.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 182.3% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 280,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 180,933 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

