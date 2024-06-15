Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.78 on Friday. Open Text has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Open Text by 1.6% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 11,515,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,144,000 after buying an additional 177,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,344,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,693,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Open Text by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,891 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Open Text by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,800,000 after purchasing an additional 782,885 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,965,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,817,000 after purchasing an additional 74,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

