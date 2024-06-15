Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. Bunge Global has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.82.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

