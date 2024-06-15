ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,036.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,027.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $947.08 and its 200-day moving average is $882.69. The firm has a market cap of $405.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,077.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in ASML by 69.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.