Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Set at C$6.00 by National Bankshares

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$6.00 price objective by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

