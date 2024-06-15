Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.92.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.00 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $1,651,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

