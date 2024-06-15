Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,748,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,870 shares of company stock worth $248,210,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

