GameStop Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of GameStop in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get GameStop alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.04 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $346,474 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in GameStop by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.