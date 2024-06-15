Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Green Dot Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Green Dot in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.70 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $7,869,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $4,254,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Green Dot by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 597,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 209,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 97,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

