Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $9.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.12 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $186.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average is $118.01. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

