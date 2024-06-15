Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Gap, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of GAP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on GAP from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

GAP Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of GPS opened at $24.99 on Friday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of GAP by 37.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $64,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,639,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $64,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,303. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

