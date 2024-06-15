Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $3.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $229.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,674 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

