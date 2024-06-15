Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRUS. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.97. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $125.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,406,000 after purchasing an additional 153,946 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

