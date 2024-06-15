Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yext in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yext’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Yext’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $635.11 million, a P/E ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,026,000 after purchasing an additional 211,986 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Yext by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,373,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 176,063 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 9.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 132,449 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Yext by 67.0% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 603,598 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

