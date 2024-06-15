DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.69. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 327,345 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 235,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

