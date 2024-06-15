Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $10.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $10.33. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $39.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2025 earnings at $43.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.17 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.5 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $906.82 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $941.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $916.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.61 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $392,470,000. FMR LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 169,897 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $159,365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,411,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

