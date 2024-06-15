Head-To-Head Comparison: Argo Blockchain (ARBK) and The Competition

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) is one of 107 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Argo Blockchain to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain’s competitors have a beta of 5.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 421% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Argo Blockchain and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33 Argo Blockchain Competitors 439 1636 2488 81 2.48

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 73.13%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than its competitors.

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $50.56 million -$35.03 million -2.74 Argo Blockchain Competitors $2.66 billion $385.89 million 4.86

Argo Blockchain’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97% Argo Blockchain Competitors -90.81% -132.33% -20.94%

Summary

Argo Blockchain competitors beat Argo Blockchain on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.