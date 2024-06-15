Evercore ISI Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $68.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $68.24 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Amphenol by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

