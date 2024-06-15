TD Cowen Increases CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $95.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAVA. Wedbush upped their target price on CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus raised shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,279,218 shares of company stock valued at $243,216,119 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 194.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.