Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of GENI stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,540 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 591.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after buying an additional 3,866,827 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,961,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

